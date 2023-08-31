Imphal: A total of 11 explosives, including 8 grenades and 3 launcher rifle grenades, 1 pistol, and other war-like stores, were recovered during a joint combing operation at different locations in the valley districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours.

A defence wing press statement said here on Wednesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation in the general area of Kamu Ridge, Thoubal district of Manipur on August 29, 2023.

During the operation, the team recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores, including a 9mm pistol, 8 grenades, 1 radio set, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

In a similar operation, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation in the general area of Nongpok Sekmai in Thoubal district and recovered 3 launcher rifle grenades and ammunition, the statement added.