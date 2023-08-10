Aizawl: A delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) of Manipur met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday and apprised him about their recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The ITLF leaders, led by its secretary Muan Tombing, met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss their demands, including a separate state for the tribals in Manipur.

Sources said that Shah rejected the demand for a separate administration or separate state for the tribals in Manipur.

However, he assured the ITLF leaders that the deployment of Central forces will be further strengthened and reoriented to plug the vulnerable gap areas in the hill areas of Manipur.

The state forces will operate under the direction of the state security advisor and in conjunction with the Central forces in the hill areas, the sources said.

ITLF leader Ginza Vualzong, who was part of the delegation that met Shah, said that they also met the Mizoram CM on Thursday and gave him a report of their Delhi visit.

“We also expressed our thanks for his (Zoramthanga) constant support,” he said.

Vualzong said that the ITLF is grateful to the Union Home Minister for his assurance to strengthen the security in the hill areas of Manipur.

He said that the ITLF will continue to work for the welfare of the tribal people in Manipur.

The ITLF is an umbrella organization of tribal groups in Manipur. It was formed in 2018 to protect the rights of the tribal people in the state.