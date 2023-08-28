IMPHAL: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army’s Eastern Command – Lt General RP Kalita, on Monday (August 28), met Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the latter’s residence in Imphal.

Lt General RP Kalita was accompanied by other senior officers of the Indian Army to the meeting with Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The meeting between Lt General RP Kalita and Manipur CM Biren Singh “focused on strengthening cooperation and ensuring security for the people of the state”.

The meeting came at a time when the Northeast state of Manipur seems to be slowly returning to normal.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil after ethnic clashes and large scale violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Over 150 people lost their lives and thousands of others were displaced in violence in Manipur in nearly four months.