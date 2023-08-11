Guwahati: The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army on Friday organized a grand cultural extravaganza at Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district in the run-up to the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

The event was organised to commemorate 76 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent cultures and achievements as an outreach program for people living in the remote locality of the land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh.

Several high-ranking officers of the Indian Army, officials from the district administration and thousands of local villagers attended the event organised in the picturesque town.

With the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the event showcased various spectacular traditional and cultural art forms which were preceded by paying tribute to the martyred soldiers.

The mega event mesmerized the massive gathering through the scintillating Bhangra dance and Gatka, a form of Sikh martial arts, performed by the Khalsas.

The martial tunes through bagpipes, drums and immaculate marching by the military band reverberated the air with the patriotism and valour of the Indian Army and the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of the state.

The local villagers enthralled the crowd with a graceful performance of the sajolang tribal dance.

The Indian Army also set up a number of medical camps and an eye care initiative for the welfare of the local populace.

The event kicked off with a mini-marathon early in the morning which saw an overwhelming participation of not only the youths but women and elderly people.