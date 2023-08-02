GUWAHATI: The “Spear Corps Warriors” of the Indian Army on Tuesday organized a “Know Your Army” event at Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district.

The prime objective of the event was strengthening the bond between civilians and Army troops deployed in the forward area of Arunachal Pradesh, and to motivate the youths to join the Indian Army.

The Army displayed their latest and sophisticated weapon and equipment in the event thus enabling the youths to get an opportunity to witness a wide array of weaponry used by the forces.

Ultra modern rifles, machine guns, mortars, optical and communication equipment were at display in the event.

The functioning of each and every weapon on display was explained to the youths. The youths also had the opportunity to witness the functioning of thermal imaging and the magnification power of surveillance devices.

The different avenues to join the Indian Army, both as an officer and soldier, were explained with special emphasis with guidance about the Agnipath Scheme. The youths widely appreciated the “Join Indian Army” corner.

The procedure, benefits and terms and conditions were also explained to the youths in the event.

A motivational movie was also shown, showcasing the charm, adventure and the passion of life in the Indian Army.

A small clip showing the life of a local girl, Ipupu Mena in the movie, took the viewers with exhilaration and excitement, while being highly motivating at the same time.

Over 450 youths from every nook and corner of the remotest region of the country attended the event.

The event generated tremendous enthusiasm amongst the youths and motivated them to experience the life of a soldier by joining the Indian Army, taking pride in serving the nation.