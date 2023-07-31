ITANAGAR: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the 2024 assembly elections in the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will also field candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats from Arunachal Pradesh that go to polls along with the assembly elections in the state.

This was informed by AAP national secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak in New Delhi on Sunday (July 30).

Pathak made this announcement after chairing a meeting of the party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: 219 ‘Unsung Heroes’ to be honoured on Independence Day

He asked the AAP workers from Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen the party’s organisation in the state and connect with the masses.

Pathak further informed that the AAP is planning to hold a mass rally in Arunachal Pradesh soon.