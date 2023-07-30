Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Sunday.

The new building has several modern features, including e-Vidhan, which will allow the assembly to function electronically. It is the first time that such a system will be implemented in Assam.

The construction of the new building began during the Congress regime, but it was re-designed and completed by the current BJP government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the inauguration ceremony.

“The new building is a symbol of Assam’s progress,” said Birla. “It will help to improve the functioning of the assembly and make it more transparent and accountable to the people.”

The next assembly session will be held in the new building.