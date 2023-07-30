Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Saturday has sparked speculation that Bhuyan will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speculation is rife that Bhuyan will join the AAP soon and lead the Assam unit of the party. Bhuyan, also a veteran journalist, himself has not ruled out the possibility of joining the party.

On Saturday, Bhuyan called on Kejriwal in his Delhi residence and held discussions with the AAP chief for about 45 minutes.

“The AAP is searching for a new face in Assam. However, I have not yet decided to join the AAP. Kejriwal made a phone call to me that day and expressed his willingness to meet me. Accordingly, I met him today. We discussed various issues including the Ordinance brought by the Centre on the Delhi government’s powers,” Bhuyan told reporters in Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier on July 19, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha met Bhuyan in Delhi and held an hour-long discussion with him.

If Bhuyan does join the AAP, it would be a major boost for the party in Assam. Bhuyan is a popular figure in the state and his joining the AAP would give the party a strong presence in the region.

“It remains to be seen whether Bhuyan will indeed join the AAP. However, his meeting with Kejriwal and Chaddha has certainly raised speculation about his future plans,” said a political analyst.