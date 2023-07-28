PASIGHAT: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) constituted under the state vigilance department of Arunachal Pradesh arrested a retired Deputy Director of School Education for his alleged involvement in a fake appointment case in Longding.

The accused Jomdo Lona was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fake appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district.

The case was registered section- 120 (B)/420/409/468/471 IPC and R/W Section 13 (2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

It was registered on July 7 last, on the basis of the ‘Fact Finding Committee’ report of the state’s education department.

The committee had found fake appointments of 28 Primary Teachers in the Longding district.

The SIC led by Superintendent of Police Anant Mittal is conducting the investigation related to the case.

The fake appointment allegedly took place in the year 2020-21.

The SIC team already conducted raids at various residential and office premises in Arunachal and neighbouring Assam.

The SIC team also quizzed the then Director of Elementary Education, Tapi Gao in connection to the case.