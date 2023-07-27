PASIGHAT: The district administrations of East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh have detected conjunctivitis, an eye infection among the children, which is leading to temporary closure of all government and private schools.

As per reports, hundreds of conjunctivitis infection cases have been reported from the four Arunachal Pradesh districts and the cases are reportedly increasing.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh – Tayi Taggu by an order issued on July 26 referred a survey conducted by Disease Surveillance Unit of the district health department, noted that conjunctivitis infection is found among school children in and around Pasighat township and areas bordering Assam for the last few days.

The order said it is expedient to break the chain of transmission in order to contain the further spread of infection amongst the young school children and denizens of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

“As a preventive measure, all government and private schools falling under the district jurisdiction have been suspended for a period of seven days w.e.f. 27 July to August 2,” the DC’s order read.

Following the contagious eye infection, District Medical Officer (DMO) of East Siang Dr Radesh Tatan has advised the people to follow frequently hand-wash, avoid touching eyes, disinfect surfaces and isolate in household, work-place or public gathering if any person got infected.

According to medical officers, those common symptoms of conjunctivitis infection include redness, itching, excessive tearing, and gritty feeling in the eye.

In view of the outbreak of the contagious conjunctivitis in Namsai district, the district administration has ordered closure of all schools falling under the district jurisdiction for five days till 31 July.

Similarly, the schools of Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks under Longding district remain closed since July 22.

The decision to close down the schools has been taken as a preventive measure to break the chain of transmission among the school-going children.

On the other hand, Roing District Hospital authority in Lower Dibang Valley has issued public advisory to follow the public hygiene to prevent further spread of the viral conjunctivitis.

Medical officers of the district have advised the school-going children and other infected persons to self-isolate and quarantine themselves to avoid any further transmission.