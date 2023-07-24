Guwahati: State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd has been allocated five hydroelectric projects having a total generation capacity of 5,097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects, which are situated in tributaries of the Dibang River, are 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon.

The development of the five projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore and will reduce carbon emissions by around 1.1 million tonnes per year.

The projects were previously awarded to private developers, but the government of Arunachal Pradesh terminated the pacts as the developers showed “less interest” in executing the projects.

The projects are now being handed over to central public sector undertakings (PSUs). In addition to SJVN, other PSUs that have been allocated projects include NEEPCO, NHPC and THDC.

The allocation of the five hydro projects to SJVN is a significant boost for the company, which is already a major player in the Indian hydropower sector.

The projects will help SJVN to increase its installed capacity and contribute to the country’s efforts to achieve energy security.