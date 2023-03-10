NEEPCO Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 41 Executive Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 41 vacant managerial positions in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees and Assistant Company Secretary (Trainee).

Name of post : Executive Trainees-Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE/ BSc. Engg. in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC/ ST/PwDs candidates).

Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2022

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Name of post : Executive Trainees-Finance

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Must have passed the final exam of CA (conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) /CMA (Previously ICWA) (conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Also Read : Holi 2023 : Skincare rituals that you must follow after playing Holi

Name of post : Executive Trainees-Human Resources

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate with full time MBA or Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel & Administration/Industrial Relations/Human Resource Development/ Human Resource Management of minimum 2 years duration (65% marks or equivalent grade from a recognized University or Institute (55% marks for SC/ST/PwD). Candidate must have appeared in UGC-NET in Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management / Labour & Social Welfare / HRM in 2021-2022

(merged cycle). The General/EWS candidates must have secured at least 40% and the SC/ ST/ OBC(NCL)/ PWD must have secured at least 35% marks in both the papers of UGC-NET in order to apply.

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Also Read : Arjun Tea : The best Ayurvedic beverage that works wonders for your heart

Name of post : Assistant Company Secretary (Trainee)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate and a Qualified Company Secretary holding valid Membership from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Degree in Law will be an added qualification.

Scale of Pay: Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://neepco.co.in/ from March 10, 2023 to April 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here