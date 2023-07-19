Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in a project entitled “Smart Helmet with early Warning System using GSM and GPS Module.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowship(JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

i) MTech/ME in ECE/ETC/Electronics Engg./ Embedded System/VLSI and related areas with GATE/NET qualified during his/her academic career

ii) MTech/ME in ECE/ETC/Electronics Engg/ Embedded System/VLSI and related areas without GATENET with minimum CGPA of 7.0 out of 10 or 70% of marks.

Also Read : Top places to visit in Guwahati for enjoying abundant greenery

Fellowship :

i) Rs. 31000/- per month +9% HRA

ii) As per norms

Desirable : Knowledge in Matlab Tool and Machine learning

Also Read : Vastu Tips : Things to keep in your table to increase focus

How to apply : Candidates may send their filled up application forms along with their documents by email to Dr. Yaka Bulo (yakabulo@gmail.com/yaka@nitap.ac.in) on or 11:50 PM of 20th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here