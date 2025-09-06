Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit several flood-affected states in northern India to directly assess the situation and evaluate the ongoing relief and recovery efforts, according to senior government officials on Friday.

While the visit has been confirmed, the government has yet to announce an official date or itinerary.

This development follows repeated appeals from several state governments for Central assistance as they struggle to manage the widespread devastation caused by relentless monsoon rains.

Since June, continuous downpours have triggered severe flooding and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people.

Widespread Destruction Across Northern States

Monsoon-related disasters have paralyzed northern India in recent weeks, with heavy rainfall destroying infrastructure, displacing thousands, and submerging vast agricultural areas. Over the past 48 hours alone, fresh landslides and flash floods have claimed more lives, blocked key transport routes, and forced emergency evacuations in multiple districts.

Manipur: Landslides, floods cut off major highwaysHimachal Pradesh has emerged as one of the worst-affected states. Since June 20, the state has reported 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 132 major landslides. Official figures confirm at least 355 fatalities and 49 missing persons due to rain-induced incidents and accidents. The estimated financial loss in the state has climbed to Rs 3,787 crore.

State officials reported that over 1,200 roads remain closed, including critical routes through Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba. Major highways, such as NH-3 (Mandi-Dharampur), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet Road), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj), and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphu), have been shut down due to landslides and flooding. Authorities also suspended train services on the Shimla-Kalka route until Friday following multiple landslips along the tracks.

States Appeal for Central Support

Uttarakhand has sought Rs 5,702 crore in special financial assistance from the Centre to deal with the damage caused by this year’s extreme monsoon.

Between April and August, state authorities recorded 79 deaths, 90 missing persons, and 115 injuries due to natural calamities. The monsoon also wiped out 3,953 cattle and destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes and commercial establishments across the hill state.

In Punjab, floodwaters submerged more than 1,900 villages across 23 districts, leaving at least 43 people dead and damaging crops on approximately 1.71 lakh hectares of farmland.

The floods destroyed over 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of planned roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads in Hoshiarpur alone.

At least 141 primary and upper primary schools reported structural damage, including collapsed roofs, damaged flooring, broken boundary walls, and unusable toilets.

The Punjab government has also requested a special financial package from the Centre to address the ongoing crisis. Officials estimate that nearly 1.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land are still submerged, and several rivers remain above danger levels.

Jammu & Kashmir Remains Cut Off

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall has cut off the Kashmir Valley from the rest of the country. Authorities closed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other key roads, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar routes, after landslides and floods washed away major stretches.

In the Jammu division, train services have remained suspended for nine consecutive days due to damage on the Pathankot-Jammu railway line caused by flash floods.

A deadly landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra last month resulted in 34 fatalities, further highlighting the scale of the disaster in the region.

Relief and Reconstruction Efforts Underway

As the crisis continues, rescue teams, disaster response forces, and state agencies are working to restore connectivity, provide emergency aid, and assess long-term recovery needs.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit is expected to include aerial surveys, high-level review meetings, and discussions on financial relief packages for affected states.

Government officials emphasized that relief operations remain a top priority, and the Centre will coordinate closely with state governments to ensure timely assistance.