ITANAGAR: Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Itanagar by the district magistrate (DM) of the city.

The prohibitory order was clamped by the Itanagar DM after social activist Sol Dodum announced to stage a ‘peaceful’ protest at Tennis Court in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh from Monday (August 07).

The Itanagar district administration in Arunachal Pradesh informed that the social activist did not obtain required permission to stage the demonstration.

Also read: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP, likely to speak on Manipur issue in Parliament

In the notification imposing section 144 of the CrPC, the Itanagar DM stated: “No permission has been obtained from the deputy commissioner, Captial Itanagar for the proposed dharna.”

“Sudden information of conduct of dharna at Tennis Court may create nuisance and breach of the public peace,” the notification read.