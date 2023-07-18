ITANAGAR: Two adult Royal Bengal tigers have been brought to the Itanagar Zoo in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two Royal Bengal tigers were brought to the Itanagar Zoo in Arunachal Pradesh from the Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha.

Senior officials of the Arunachal Pradesh forest department received the tigers at the Itanagar zoo on Monday (July 17) evening, officials informed on Tuesday (July 18).

“The two tigers Sahini (female, 2.4 years old) and Rocky (male, 2.3 years old) are kept in a separate enclosure,” curator of Itanagar zoo said.

The Itanagar zoo in Arunachal Pradesh already has a 13-year-old female tiger.

Besides the tigers, three Gharials have also been brought to the Itanagar zoo in arunachal Pradesh from the Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha.

Gharial, also known as gavial or fish-eating crocodile, is a crocodilian in the family Gavialidae and among the longest of all living crocodilians.

In exchange for the two tigers and three Gharials, the Arunachal Pradesh authorities will hand over a pair of Hoolock Gibbon and a pair of wild cat soon to the Nandankanan Zoo authorities.