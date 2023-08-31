New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any time now.

The decision on elections in the Union Territory is to be taken by the Election Commission of India and the state poll panel, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Mehta also said that the Centre is unable to give a specific timeline for restoring the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles, tribal villagers team up to clear landslide in Ukhrul

However, he clarified that the Union Territory status is temporary and developments are taking place for it to become a complete state.

Mehta cited various steps taken by the Union government to make the region stable, including a reduction in terrorist-induced incidents, infiltration, law and order situations, and stone pelting.

Also Read: Assam: Accident on newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati, 1 injured

He also said that the government has taken various steps to boost investments in the area and several projects have come up, resulting in the youth becoming gainfully employed.

The Centre’s statement comes after the Supreme Court had asked it to set a specific time frame for the restoration of electoral democracy in the erstwhile state.

The five-judge constitution bench, hearing the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, had also asked the Centre to clarify whether the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is a permanent thing.