Guwahati: The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) has appealed to all political parties, NGOs, human rights groups, international forums, and other world bodies to intervene in the ongoing genocide in Manipur.

The appeal comes after six people were killed and 13 others injured in fresh violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Naranseina, Thamnapokpi, Ngangkha Lawai, and Khoirentak areas since August 29.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has also announced an emergency shutdown in the state in response to the violence.

The WKZIC has strongly condemned the Manipur government and the Meitei militants for their alleged role in the violence. The council has also accused the Indian government of turning a blind eye to the genocide.

“The Kuki-Zo people are the descendants of ardent supporters of the Indian freedom movement. But now, they are facing genocide in their own land,” said WKZIC secretary (information and publicity) LK Minthang.

Minthang said that the Indian government’s silence is a “blatant support” to the genocide. He also accused the government of being involved in the conflict in order to grab land and natural resources.

The WKZIC has called for an immediate end to the violence and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The council has also urged the international community to take action to prevent further bloodshed.