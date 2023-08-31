Imphal: A joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police has recovered a total of 46 grenades, two pistols, and one M16 rifle in a massive combing operation conducted at different vulnerable places in the state during the past 24 hours.

The operation was based on reliable inputs pertaining to the presence of war-like stores in Champirok, near Khongnangpokpi, Imphal West district.

The joint team conducted a search operation in the area and recovered the weapons and ammunition.

The recovered items include one M16 rifle, one 12 bore single barrel gun, two 9mm pistols, eight No 36 hand grenades, ten grenade launching tubes, two INSAS rifle magazines, and thirty rounds of ammunition.

The seized weapons and ammunition were handed over to Sekmai Police Station.

The police said that the operation was carried out to prevent any untoward incident in the state.

They also urged the people to provide any information about the presence of illegal weapons and ammunition to the authorities.