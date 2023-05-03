AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against illegal activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered fresh areca nuts worth Rs 5.20 Lakh in general area East Lungdar, (East Lungdar – Mualcheng Rd) Serchhip in Manipur.

A joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Customs Department carried out on specific information with utmost diligence and tactical planning and apprehended two individuals along with vehicles.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Customs Department and other sister agencies Serchhip based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered fresh areca nuts will be around Rs 5.20 lakh.

The seized consignment, vehicles and apprehended individuals was handed over to Customs Department, Lunglei for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling and illegal activities in Mizoram.

