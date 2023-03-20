Guwahati: In an anti-smuggling crusade, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 180 bags of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 1 crore from General Area Hnahlan in Mizoram‘s Champhai.

The operation was carried out jointly by Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, based on specific intelligence.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

Earlier the Assam Rifles recovered 40 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 22.4 lakh in the general area of Ruantlang, Champhai and apprehended one individual.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 22.4 lakh (Twenty-two lakh Forty Thousand only).

The seized consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 11 March 2023 for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.