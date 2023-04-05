AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have recovered and seized an illegal consignment of areca nuts worth over Rs 3 crore.

The Assam Rifles troopers “recovered 536 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 3.0016 crore” at Zotlang in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seizure was made on Wednesday (April 05).

“The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom department, Champhai based on specific information,” a statement from Assam Rifles stated.

The statement added: “The seized consignment was handed over to custom department, Champhai …for further legal proceedings.”

“Ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram,” the statement further stated.