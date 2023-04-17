Shillong: BSF troops of 4th Battalion nabbed a Bangladeshi national with Rs four lakh worth Indian currency while attempting to cross the international border illegally from India to Bangladesh, according to a statement.

The apprehended person revealed his identity as Md Iqbal Miah (45), a resident of Upsahar, Sylhet.

The person was apprehended near Dawki boating point while trying to cross over to Bangladesh in an illicit manner. The source of money is yet to be known, the BSF said in its statement.

The seized Indian currency and apprehended person were handed over to Dawki police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, the release added.

In another incident, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in South Garo Hills were able foil a cross border betel nut smuggling bid from Bangladesh while at the same time seizing two trucks transporting the consignment, stated another press release issued on Sunday.

It stated that acting on a specific tip-off, vigilant troops of the 43 Bn BSF were able to seize more than 5000 kg of dry betel nuts worth Rs 11 lakh during the operation.

The operation was carried out in the bordering area of Dambuk Apal under Rongara Police Station.

While the betel nuts along with the two vehicles were seized, both their drivers managed to escape.

The seized items were later handed over to the Rongara police station for further legal action.