Imphal: Representatives of the two warring communities in Manipur, India presented their views at the ongoing 54th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The session began on September 11 and will conclude on October 13 at the Palais des Nations.

Khuraijam Athouba, vice president of the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) and spokesperson of COCOMI, representing the Meiteis, informed the parliament session that the ongoing communal violence in Manipur state was not based on religious issues as projected by Western countries, following the highlights presented by the Kukis-Zo communities in the international scenario.

He stated that the real cause of the violence is narco-terrorism and that the Churachandpur district of Manipur has become a new hub of the “notorious Golden Triangle”.

The Meiteis have a population of around 800,000, while the Christian communities in the state have a population of around 1.2 million.

A representative of the Kuki Zo communities, L Haokip told the parliament that the Indian government is apparently turning a “blind eye” to the communal clashes, which entered the 139th day on September 19, 2023.

She said that around 650 cases have been filed so far with the police and 300 people have been killed. Over 60,000 people have been displaced by the violence.

Several guns were looted by miscreants during the clashes and several women were allegedly raped in the violence.

Over 360 houses in the Churachandpur district were burned down. However, the government is still inactive in this matter, she stated.

Khuraijam Athouba later speaking to newsmen over the phone alleged that he was given only 2 minutes to deliver his speech, while L Haokip was given around 7 minutes.

He further added that more time would be available for him to highlight the Manipur issues in the upcoming session, as the session is ongoing.