GUWAHATI: The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid travelling to the Northeast states of Assam and Manipur in India.

The Canadian government has asked its citizens not to travel to Assam and Manipur “due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency”.

“Avoid non-essential travel to the following states due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency: Assam, Manipur,” the Canadian government stated in its website.

“Several extremist and insurgent groups are active in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur,” said Canadian government in its website.

It added: “They regularly target local government and security forces and may use various criminal activities to finance their activities.”

Furthermore, indicating towards the ethnic clashes and large-scale violence in the state of Manipur, the Canadian government said: “Ethnic tensions in the state can also lead to conflict and civil unrest.”

It has further urged the Canadian citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” while traveling to India stating that there is “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.

“There is a threat of terrorism in India, particularly in: the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the state of Manipur, the state of Assam, areas of east India where Naxalites groups are active,” said Canada government.

In the website the Canadian government dedicated a separate section for the Northeast state of Manipur that read as follows:

“Protests in Manipur

Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur State since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties. Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. Curfews have been imposed in several districts and mobile and internet services may be limited.

If you are in Manipur:

Monitor local media for the most recent information

Follow the instructions of local authorities

Be prepared to modify your plans in case of disturbances

Expect enhanced security measures and an increased police presence”