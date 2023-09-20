IMPHAL: Armed miscreants donning police and CDO uniforms have become a menace for the state government in strife-torn Manipur.

Miscreants donning police and CDO uniforms and carrying sophisticated weapons are roaming in the streets of Manipur, wreaking havoc.

These miscreants are engaged in subversive activities in the state, including extortion and killings, said a senior Manipur government official.

“Armed miscreants are roaming in the streets masquerading as CDOs and policemen and conducting unlawful activities like extortion, threats and killing of people,” said Manipur additional home secretary Maharabam Pradeep while briefing media persons at the Manipur police headquarters in Imphal.

He added: “The state police is making all-out effort to restore normalcy. But such acts of armed miscreants have hampered the efforts that the police have been making.”

Also read: Manipur CM Biren Singh announces govt job for family member of slain Army jawan

The official further informed that the Manipur police have “taken up multiple steps to curb the menace”.

“Manipur police firmly committed to curb this menace,” said Maharabam Pradeep.

Manipur police and security forces arrested five persons in camouflage uniforms and seized sophisticated weapons from them on September 16.

Manipur police issued a statement saying that strict legal action is being taken against the “anti-social elements” who were arrested.

Manipur additional home secretary Maharabam Pradeep said that there has been an increase in number of complaints related to extortion and threats in the valley districts of the state.

Also read: ‘Manipur bitterly divided’: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over death of Army man

On the other hand, normal life in Manipur was affected on Tuesday (September 19), the first day of a 48-hour statewide bandh called by various civil society organizations, demanding the unconditional release of the five arrested individuals.

Shops, markets, and educational institutions remained closed. Public transportation was also disrupted.