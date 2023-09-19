IMPHAL: The Congress party has once again turned the heat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Amid the special Parliament session, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed PM Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh questioned PM Modi over the recent abduction and murder of an Indian Army soldier by miscreants in Manipur.

“Will the Prime Minister at least hear the anguish of soldiers?” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked PM Narendra Modi.

He said: “Manipur has never been as bitterly divided as it is today. Every institution stands at peril from the hate sown into the Manipuri society.”

The senior Congress leader made these remarks while reacting to a post on X by former Army veteran Lt Gen DS Hooda.

Lt Gen Hooda in his X post stated that lawlessness prevails in the Northeast state of Manipur as “vigilante justice is at its peak”.

Hooda said: “A soldier murdered in Manipur in an ongoing tragedy that reveals a complete collapse of state authority. Vigilante justice at its peak with mobs indulging in all kinds of horrific violence. If this doesn’t shake our soul and morals what will?”

It may be mentioned here that recently unidentified miscreants abducted and killed Army personnel Serto Thangthang Kom.

He was abducted from his home at Tarung in Imphal West district of Manipur.

“As per the statement of his 10-year-old son, who is the only eyewitness to the crime, three miscreants entered the home while the father and son were working on the porch and placed a pistol on his father’s head and forced him into a white coloured vehicle, and drove away with him,” said a defence spokesperson.

“At about 9:30 am his body was found at Khuningthek Village, East of Mongjam under Sogolmang Police Station, Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who stated that the soldier had been murdered by a single bullet in his head,” he said.