Imphal: Renowned Manipuri film actress and singer Soma Laishram has been barred from acting in films and social functions for three years by Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL), a powerful social organization in Manipur.

The ban was imposed for Laishram’s participation in the “Show Stopper” beauty pageant at the North East festival organized by My Home India in the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on September 16.

In a statement issued on Monday, KKL said that Laishram’s participation in the festivities was “cardinal crime” that “compounds to exhibiting Manipur as a normal state.”

The statement added that the ban was imposed despite KKL’s appeal to all Meitei communities and advice to Laishram personally to desist from participating in the celebrations while Manipur is still burning and dead bodies of fellow Meiteis are still lying rotting for four months as of today.

The outfit has also warned that if any individual or group defies this directive and involves Laishram in their ventures, they will have to bear the consequences of their actions.

It also appealed to all the CSOs and Meitea Paibies to stand in this move.