Imphal: A 48-hour state-wide total shutdown has been called in Manipur to protest the arrest of five persons in camouflage uniforms by police and security forces.

The shutdown began at midnight on Monday and is expected to end at midnight on September 20.

Several voluntary organizations have launched various forms of protests in the valley districts of Manipur to demand the safe release of the five persons, who were arrested on September 16.

Manipur police and security forces arrested five persons in camouflage uniforms and seized sophisticated weapons from them.

A large number of people came out to protest the arrest and tried to storm Porompat police station demanding the release of the arrested persons. Joint security forces repelled this attack by firing tear gas.

The arrested persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)’s court and the court remanded them police custody.

Manipur Police Control Room has issued a statement saying that strict legal action is being taken against the “anti-social elements” who were arrested.

Several local bodies and Meira Paibis have called for the bandh, but essential services including media, medical, and water supplies have been exempted from the shutdown.

The impact of the shutdown is yet to be known, but it is expected to disrupt normal life in Manipur.