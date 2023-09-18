Imphal: An armed rebel group in Manipur has called for an indefinite blanket ban on 14 restaurants for alleged flesh trade, effective from Monday.

The proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon Group) has moved forward to shut down 14 restaurants opened at various places on Airport Road and Tiddim Road for indulging in alleged flesh trade and also for accommodating youths in “immoral activities” inside the dimly lit cabins and partitioned rooms.

The outfit said the ban was imposed following popular demand.

Also Read: Manipur: Five in camouflage uniforms held with sophisticated weapons

A statement issued by the outfit states that among the 14 restaurants, 6 were found to have separate secret rooms with beds for committing unwanted activities on payment of money.

The army wing of the KCP, Meeyamgi Fingang Lanmi (MFL), summoned all the owners of the restaurants and warned them of serious consequences if they failed to close their restaurants.

Also Read: Assam: Three minor girls drown in pond in Baithalangso

The outfit stated that many innocent girls were falling prey to boys from wealthy families.

Besides, these restaurants where immoral activities were committed had become a major factor in the spread of dreaded diseases like HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.

The said restaurants are Khuman Cafe, Mesey Cafe, Shekhar Sager Cafe, Nungsi Panthung, KhoirifabaKhuman Cafe, Mukta Cafe, Lilly Cafe, Lovely Cafe, Standard Cafe, Konu Cafe, Leikol Cafe, Western Cafe, Magic Cafe, and Ranjita Café, located at various locations on Tiddim Road.