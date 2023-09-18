Guwahati: Three minor girls drowned in a pond in Baithalangso of West Karbi Anglong, Assam on Sunday evening.

The girls, aged 10 and 8 years old, had gone for a bath and to take a swim in the pond when they drowned.

Their identities were withheld by the police till the filing of this report.

The incident took place at Putsari village under the Baithalangso Police Station in the West Karbi Anglong district.

Locals said that the girls had gone to the pond to swim but they drowned as there were no adults.

The police are investigating the entire issue.