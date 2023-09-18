Guwahati: A tense situation arose at a primary school in Assam’s Nagaon district after a teacher was accused of sexually abusing a Class 5 girl.

The incident occurred at a government school in the town area of Nagaon.

The accused teacher has been identified as Adhar Thakuria.

Thakuria has been allegedly sexually abusing the girl for a long time.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma summoned by court for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

After the incident came to light, a group of angry locals thrashed the teacher.

The police were later informed about the incident and they arrested the accused teacher.

Further legal actions regarding the incident have been initiated.

Also Read: Amid ‘land & subsidy scam’ row, Assam minister defends CM’s wife, says ‘Riniki an established entrepreneur’

One of the locals said that the teacher had taken advantage of the situation that the minor was alone in the class.

However, police said that the entire incident is being examined and not much can be commented.