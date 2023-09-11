Guwahati: A CBI constable was arrested at the Kachua area in Kampur of Nagaon, Assam on Monday for an alleged extortion attempt from a local businessman.

A police source said that the accused is a resident of Sivasagar’s Dimow.

He identified himself as Ananta Bharali, a constable of the CBI posted in Guwahati.

The source informed that Ananta had taken a leave from his office for a month and in between he may have tried to dupe people who had some financial irregularities.

He had gathered some details about Abdul Malek and attempted to extort him with claims that he might be arrested.

Abdul received a call from the accused in the morning claiming to be an anti-corruption officer based on which, Abdul asked him to come home for further discussion.

On reaching the house, Ananta revealed that he was a CBI constable instead and that there was a matter where Abdul Malek might be arrested.

On further verifying Abdul found that he had no link with the alleged case and asked the constable what options did he had.

The accused claimed that he (Abdul) had to pay Rs 10 thousand if he wanted to get off the hook.

The source said that following the conversation, Abdul told the same to the local police and based on the statement by Abdul, the local police arrested Ananta as they had sensed a conspiracy.

The local police first verified the facts and found that Ananta Bharali had planned the event only to extort Abdul Malek.

The police are now investigating the matter and also verifying the allegations that were labelled against Malek.