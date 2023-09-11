Guwahati: Afghan Baghban Dry Fruit Hub launched its second outlet in Guwahati on Monday which was inaugurated by Mr. Universe (2009) Mahadev Deka.

The outlet situated in the city’s Ulubari has a select variety of premium quality dry fruits sourced from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey.

“Dry fruits are loaded with nutrients and help boost our immunity. Everyone must include them in their daily diet. Having a few soaked almonds every morning or munching a handful of walnuts and cashews during the day to beat hunger pangs will surely help us in our journey towards good health,” Mahadev Deka said.

The quality of dry fruits available at Afghan Baghban Dry Fruit Hub sets them apart from the rest. One reason being that these are naturally grown, non-hybrid, organic, and hand-processed products.

Speaking at the launch, Aman Khan, Founder, Afghan Baghban Dry Fruit Hub said, “We have been in this business for generations and are here to cater to the needs ofthe health enthusiasts of Guwahati for organic dry fruits sourced from all over the world.Seeing how our first storeat Hatigaon has been well-received in the city, we decided to come up with this second outlet.”

Also present at the launch wereIslam Khan Minzai, Co-Founder Afghan Baghban Dry Fruit Hub, and Hamad Berlashker, Founder-CEO, Tangent who was the Guest of Honour.

Hamad Berlashker in his address said, “Dry fruits have been an integral part of every Indian household and are largely consumed especially during festivities and in preparation of sweet delicacies. They are also widely consumed for their health benefits. Now with everyone focussing so much on health, the demand for these have also increased.”

Apart from dry fruits, saffron and honey are also available at their outlets. A signature product of the brand and a must try is the Panjiri which is made up of several dry fruits and is a great immunity booster. One can also indulge in a select range of handmade chocolates from Turkey.

Afghan Baghban Dry Fruit Hub started its journey in Hyderabad in 2015 and has four outlets in South India and one in Mumbai. The current outlet in Guwahati will take the total strength to Seven outlets in India. The company has plans for international markets as well in the coming years.