Guwahati: A woman from the Bamunimaidam area in Guwahati, Assam died by suicide alleging mental torture by her husband and in-laws.

The incident took place in Ganesh Nagar on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sangeeta Bora.

Before taking the extreme step, she had left a recording that was reportedly a phone call to her father.

Also Read: Assam cabinet decides to ‘recommend’ withdrawal of AFSPA completely

In the recording, she was heard saying that she was fed up with the torture that her husband had put her through and for this, she decided to end her life.

She was married to Nitul Rajbongshi, who is now reported absconding.

Also Read: Assam: Five suspected smugglers held in Manas National Park, rhino horns, elephant tusks, tiger bones seized

Sangeeta reportedly had been subjected to mental torture by her husband and in-laws for a long time.

Nitul had been involved in an extramarital affair and attempted to marry another woman.

The police are investigating the case and have registered a case of unnatural death.