Guwahati: The crime branch of Assam Police on arrested three persons from Guwahati for allegedly demanding money from a city-based businessman using the name of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The crime branch, Guwahati on Thursday received a complaint from a person Deba Prakash Bhagawati, a resident of the city’s Bagharbori Tiniali area under the Dispur police station.

He said that he receiving calls from an unknown mobile phone number, demanding Rs five lakhs. The caller identified himself to be a member of the ULFA-I.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Dispur police station under section 387 (Putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the matter was investigated by the crime branch, Guwahati along with a team of the Dispur police.

On Friday (September 8), the unknown person called Bhagawati multiple times and directed him to come to different areas of the city including Borbari, Hengerabari and Swaraj Nagar, each time, to deliver the demanded money.

The crime branch team accordingly swung into action and at around 8.45 pm managed to apprehend three accused from the Swaraj Nagar area.

The trio have been identified as Gautam Talukdar (35), a resident of the city’s Japorigog area and an electrician by profession, Biki Thapa (32), a resident of Panjabari and an oxygen operator at the GNRC hospital, Dispur and Tapan Talukdar (26), a resident of Swaraj Nagar and a security guard at the GNRC hospital, Dispur.

All the accused have confessed to the crime and a legal action by the police has been initiated in this regard.