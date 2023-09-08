Bordumsa: In a joint operation, the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh police successfully rescued two missing minors from Duliajan in Assam on Friday evening.

The rescued minors belong to Momong village under Chongkham police station in Namsai district and they had gone missing on August 25.

According to Namrup police station OC Sidheswar Boro, the police received a credible information from SP Namsai about the caller location showing Namrup area close to the police station. “We swung into action immediately and made an intense search,” he said.

However, the minors switched off their mobile phones and changed their location. The search continued, activating all possible sources to trace the missing minors.

A team of Namsai police led by SI R Kahik reached Namrup and launched an operation in coordination with the local police.

With the help of the mother of the children, who had also accompanied the Namsai Police, the security forces were able to identify the children walking along the road in Duliajan area in Dibrugarh district and rescued them immediately.

SP Namsai Sangey Thinley lauded the active support and coordination of the Assam police and the Inter-State Coordination Committee for its effective liaisoning.

He said that he was happy to see the missing minors reunited with their mothers. He also thanked OC Namrup for his quick response, which made the recovery swift.

This is not the first time that the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh police have worked together to rescue missing persons.

In a similar gesture, Tinsukia district police officials appreciated the efforts and support of Namsai and Changlang police in nabbing the two absconded assailants accused of murdering a CRPF personnel in Bordumsa from Namsai jurisdiction on Wednesday last.