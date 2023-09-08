GUWAHATI: Two more Assam police personnel have been arrested in connection with the Bajali corruption case.

The two arrested Assam police personnel have been identified as Samsing Engleng and Laksh Adhikari.

While Engleng was arrested from Doboka, Adhikari was arrested from Hojai district in Assam.

With this the total number of police personnel arrested in the Bajali corruption case has risen to eleven (11).

Among the arrested also include senior Assam police officials.

The earlier arrested Assam police personnel were: former Bajali SP Sidhartha Buragohain, ASP Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma, DSP Puskal Gogoi, SI Anup Jyoti Patgiri, SI Debojit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan and two drivers – Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

The Bajali corruption case came under investigation after a areca nuts (supari) trader named Rabiul Islam lodged an FIR, complaining that he was false implicated in a criminal case by the mentioned police officials.

Rabiul Islam also claimed that the police officials had threatened him of dire consequences and demanded several crore of rupees as bribe.

According to reports, the accused police officials had demanded Rs 5 crore from Islam and threatened to arrest him in a false case if he failed to deliver the demanded money.

The case is currently being investigated by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Assam police.