Assam Govt Job 2025 CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Director in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualification:

(a) Ph.D degree with first class degree at Bachelor’s and Master’s Level in Engineering/Technology. In case of candidates who have obtained PhD directly after B.E./B.Tech., they should have obtained 1st Class at Bachelor’s level in Engineering/Technology.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(b) The candidate shall be an eminent person in his/ her field of specialization with an outstanding academic record.

(c) The candidate shall have 15 years, experience in Teaching,/Research out of which 10 years must be at level of professor or above.

(d) Administrative experiences in a responsible position/published research work of high standard, and Membership of professional bodies is also desirable

Salary : The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs. 11,250/- and other usual allowances.

Age Limit : Preferably not more than 65 years on the date of submission of application.

How to apply :

Eligible candidate may apply through online only by using recruitment portal https://vcrec.samarth.edu.in

The last date for submission of application is 07.10.2025 at 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here