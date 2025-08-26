Agartala: Tripura has undertaken initiatives, including building essential infrastructure, to meet the state’s growing electricity demand, which is projected to reach 700 MW by 2031-32, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday.

Nath made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the reconductoring of High-Temperature Low-Sag (HTLS) conductors on nine 132 kV transmission lines at Bodhjung Nagar in West Tripura.

The project, aimed at modernising the state’s power transmission network, is being implemented at a cost of Rs. 126.33 crore.

“Development is not possible without power. We are working to ensure 24-hour electricity supply across the state,” Nath said.

He added that Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL), with financial support from the Ministry of North Eastern Region (DoNER), is leading the effort to modernise the state’s transmission system.

The minister’s comments come amid reports of intermittent power cuts in various parts of the state, following the introduction of power-efficient smart meters and a temporary hike in tariffs.

However, the state power corporation has improved services, reduced outages, and ensured regular maintenance.

Nath also outlined plans to electrify transport in the state. “Trains, which earlier ran on coal or diesel, will now operate on electric engines. Electric trains will be launched on August 27 at Agartala Railway Station, and the entire network upgrade will be completed within a year,” he said.

The state government is also encouraging households to adopt solar energy under the centrally sponsored PM Surya Ghar scheme, enabling citizens to generate their own electricity.