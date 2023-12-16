Guwahati: The much-anticipated Shillong Ropeway project in Meghalaya is finally set to take off, with the foundation stone laying ceremony scheduled for the second week of January 2024.

This ambitious Rs 138 crore project will be the first of its kind in the state and the biggest in the entire Northeast region.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated that all necessary clearances from various departments have been obtained.

He acknowledged that obtaining clearance from the Forest Department was a major hurdle due to the project’s land exchange and afforestation components, but assured that these issues are being resolved.

The Shillong Ropeway service will commence at the Madan Laban terminal and transport passengers towards Lumparing and the Shillong Peak viewing platform.

The initial phase will involve 12 cables, and the engineering will adhere to stringent European standards.

The project received the green light from the state Cabinet in September 2023.

Earlier, the government entered into an agreement with the Riat Laban Dorbar Shnong to acquire 1.34 hectares of land around the Shillong Peak on a 35-year lease for the construction of this remarkable project.