Guwahati: A Gangetic river dolphin commonly known as Sisu was found dead in Assam’s Dhubri on Saturday.

As per reports, the dolphin was found dead near a riverbed in the Majerchar region of Dhubri.

It has been suspected that the dolphin may have died after being trapped in fishing nets as it lower jaw was injured.

However, an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

The dolphin is also said to be an adult male.

On the same day, a Caped Langur was found dead near the Burha Pahar in Kaziranga National Park.

The primate was suspected to have been killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

Sources claimed that the animal may have tried to cross the road to the other side of the park when it was hit by a vehicle.

It may be mentioned that to prevent any animal deaths, the forest department has imposed speed restrictions on the road that passes through the Kaziranga National Park.

However, the restrictions are not followed by many despite speed sensors being set through the KNP area.

Some of the sensors and the cameras have also been reported to be non-functional.

Locals also claimed that despite all the set-up, implementation of the stretch is not seen that well as there is no monitoring of speeding vehicles in the park area.