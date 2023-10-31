Guwahati: A suspected dacoit was injured in police firing after he allegedly tried to run from the police in Bilasipara of Dhubri, Assam.

As per reports, the injured has been identified as Safikul Islam.

He has been accused of being a dacoit who had been robbing people in Bilasipara for the past few days along with his “partner” Matiur Rahman.

Both the accused were on the wanted list of the Assam Police, a source said.

On Tuesday they were arrested from a classified location by the police based on specific inputs.

The source said that after they were being taken to the police station for further legal proceedings, one of them tried to flee from police custody.

The accused, Safikul Islam tried to flee and even after being asked to stop, he continued to run.

The source added that the police with no option left, resorted to controlled firing injuring Safikul’s leg.

He was then nabbed again and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The police are investigating all the crime-related activities the two may had been involved in.

The police also recovered a 7.62 mm gun and a scooter from them.