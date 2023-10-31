DHEMAJI: A devastating fire broke out at the oldest daily market in Dhemaji district of Assam on Tuesday (October 31).

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the top floor of a building at the daily market in Dhemaji district of Assam.

The shopkeepers at the market informed the fire department about the inferno almost immediately after it broke out.

At least three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the inferno.

However, the fire spread quickly and went out of control.

However, the locals accused the fire department personnel of reaching the incident spot late that resulted in the fire spreading quickly.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it is suspected that a short circuit might have caused the accident.