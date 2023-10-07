Guwahati: A youth was run over by a train while crossing a railway track near Panbari village at Bilasipara in Assam‘s Dhubri district on Saturday, officials said.

Somesh Ali, 23, was reportedly struck by a Lower Assam-bound train when he was crossing the tracks with earphones plugged in, police said. He died on the spot.

The local police arrived at the scene and removed the body for an autopsy.

This is the second such incident in Assam in less than a month. On October 2, a 17-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Dhalpur, Lakhimpur district.

The police have urged people to be cautious while crossing railway tracks and to avoid wearing earphones while doing so.