Guwahati: A block-level leader of the Assam Congress was found dead mysteriously in Goalpara’s Lakhipur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nur Bahar Ali. He was the vice president of the Lakhipur Block Congress.

His dead body was found near a paddy field in Kurshakati.

It has been suspected that he was murdered last night. The deceased had several signs of assault on his body.

As per locals, he had a clash with some people regarding the construction of an Anganwadi centre in the area.

On Friday night he reportedly had attended a meeting regarding the issue but he never came back home.

His family suspect that he was murdered while coming back home. They also demanded strict actions against the culprits.

The police have begun an investigation in connection with the case.