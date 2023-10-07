Guwahati: At least three people were reportedly injured after a massive landslide in the Hengerabari area of Guwahati, Assam on Friday night.

As per officials, the landslide was reported from the Milan Nagar area of Hengrabari.

Of the injured, two were men and one was a woman.

They sustained severe injuries and are now admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

It may be mentioned that the landslide may have been caused by the continuous rainfall across the region.

Over the past week, severe rain has flooded multiple locations in the city.

Of the affected areas, Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar were among the most affected.

Hundreds of people were stranded in the area as the flood had covered up almost the entire area.

People in the area, however, complained of not receiving adequate government aid.

Some even complained that instead of rescuing them, they were only given a packet of biscuits and water.