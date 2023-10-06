Guwahati: Two officials of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) were arrested by the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department of the Assam Police on Friday from Guwahati.

As per sources, the department had received a complaint that the two accused had demanded a bribe for rectifying an HSLC exam certificate.

Based on the complaint, the V&AC team laid a trap.

Also Read: Assam citizens’ groups condemns police raids on NewsClick

During the operation, the Assistant Superintendent of the Registration Brach, SEBA was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe.

He was allegedly accepting the bribe based on orders by Dina Bandhu Kalita, the in-charge Superintendent of the same branch.

After verifying the spot evidence, the V&AC team arrested Dina Bandhu Kalita as well.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati reels under artificial floods as incessant rains wreak havoc

He was accused of demanding a bribe and accepting it through his Assistant, Syed Arisuddin Ahmed.

Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated and an investigation to find more people involved in the case has also been started.