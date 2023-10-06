GUWAHATI: Guwahati city in Assam is reeling under artificial floods due to incessant rainfall over the past few days.

Guwahati residents are questioning the authorities and Assam government for not addressing the poor drainage system in the city.

“The government is busy making flyovers and bridges. It has crores of rupees to build new flyovers, but not a single penny to solve the artificial floods issue that has been affecting Guwahati city for so many years,” a local said.

Major roads in the Guwahati got submerged overnight due to incessant rains.

Moreover, several low-lying areas in Guwahati city of Assam are also reeling under flood waters.

Meanwhile, Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has issued a helpline number for people needing assistance to deal with waterlogging.

The helpline number is: 9365429314.

“Citizens of Guwahati may please contact district administration helpline number for any assistance in wake of waterlogging or other issues,” the authorities stated.