GUWAHATI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC)-Guwahati has issued an orange alert for as many as six districts in lower Assam.

According to reports, the RMC-Guwahati has sounded an alert in Assam through a special weather bulletin.

The RMC-Guwahati has predicted of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours (October 6 & 7) in six lower Assam districts.

According to the weather department, heavy rains are likely to lash the lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Dhubri.

Also read: Indian Army soldier from Assam among missing personnel in flash floods-hit Sikkim

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity, from heavy to very heavy, along with extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places, is very likely to occur over Assam during the next 48 hours.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a similar heavy rains alert for other Northeast states as well.